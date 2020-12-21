Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $83.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00363024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025157 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

