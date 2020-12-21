DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $127,763.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,059.63 or 0.99457259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021820 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00059399 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

