DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $124,579.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,979.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.16 or 0.01401952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00082783 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00289770 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

