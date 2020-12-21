Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

DAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 629.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

