CyberVein (CVT) Market Capitalization Tops $128.67 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $128.67 million and $16.42 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.