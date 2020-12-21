Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

