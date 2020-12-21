Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 46,205 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 69.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,205 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.