Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,912 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $310.06 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $311.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.