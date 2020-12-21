Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 368,843 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 368,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $306,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 57.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after buying an additional 4,009,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,549,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

