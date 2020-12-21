Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 148,377 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2,465.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,891,000 after buying an additional 474,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Mack-Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

