Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,896 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after buying an additional 465,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $2,197,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,025,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,812 shares of company stock worth $45,733,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.