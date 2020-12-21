CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

