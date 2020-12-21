CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $46,924.68 and $24.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00356170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026491 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

