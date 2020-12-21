Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.08 million and $555.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00055211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003827 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

