Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.96 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $106,290.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,746.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.01579581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00078717 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00276433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005340 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,186,032 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

