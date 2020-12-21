Critical Review: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -27.64% -12.74% -10.86% SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ambarella and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 5 9 0 2.53 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Ambarella.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $228.73 million 13.55 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -66.23 SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.73 -$1.14 million $1.81 18.55

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMART Global beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

