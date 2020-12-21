Critical Analysis: BCE (NYSE:BCE) & Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covista Communications has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BCE and Covista Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.06 billion 2.17 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.44 Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BCE and Covista Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 1 6 0 0 1.86 Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Covista Communications.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Covista Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61% Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BCE beats Covista Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Covista Communications

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.