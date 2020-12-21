Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

