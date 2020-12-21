Credits Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Credits has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $83,025.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

