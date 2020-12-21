Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $368.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.72.
FDX opened at $275.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
