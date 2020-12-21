Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $368.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.72.

FDX opened at $275.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

