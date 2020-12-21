Cream Finance Price Tops $63.03 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $63.03 or 0.00274309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00140638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00750173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00165307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00114842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

