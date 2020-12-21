Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.80 ($59.76) on Friday. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €51.50 ($60.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

