County Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.64 on Monday. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Insiders have sold 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.