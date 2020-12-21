Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Costamare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Costamare stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Costamare has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Costamare by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

