CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.81.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.