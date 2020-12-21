CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post sales of $418.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.92 million and the lowest is $399.60 million. CoreLogic posted sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $77.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

