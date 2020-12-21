Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.62. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 252,301 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

