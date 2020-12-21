Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.10 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.50 million and a PE ratio of -26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

