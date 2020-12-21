Contrasting Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Top Ships has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Top Ships and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Top Ships and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Top Ships presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 941.67%. Given Top Ships’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $66.09 million 0.72 -$14.77 million N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Top Ships has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Top Ships beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

