Contrasting E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E.On and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $45.93 billion 0.52 $1.75 billion $0.75 14.71 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.21 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.22

Exelon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E.On. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for E.On and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 2 5 6 0 2.31 Exelon 1 2 3 0 2.33

Exelon has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than E.On.

Volatility & Risk

E.On has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. E.On pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 0.61% 11.79% 1.30% Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Summary

Exelon beats E.On on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also offers energy consulting, management, efficiency, and production solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and biomass plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

