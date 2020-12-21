CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Cap of $14.26 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $155,197.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00134780 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00575516 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00062120 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

