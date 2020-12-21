CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Sell

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $12.90. 39,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,286. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

