Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,872,000 after buying an additional 421,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.90 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

