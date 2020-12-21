Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

