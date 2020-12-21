Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,361.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.67 ($30.86).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). Insiders purchased a total of 566 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,225 in the last quarter.

CCH opened at GBX 2,287 ($29.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.77. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.