Clough Capital Partners L P Has $39.15 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

