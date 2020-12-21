Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

