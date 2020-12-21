CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $19.20.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.