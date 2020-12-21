CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

