Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $21.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,262 shares of company stock valued at $529,956. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after buying an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,647,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 449,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flex by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,897,000 after purchasing an additional 591,361 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

