Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $11.20 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00142288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00753781 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00167303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00387488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00111836 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

