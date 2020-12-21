China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $6.67. China Customer Relations Centers shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 535 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

About China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

