Chemung Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CHMG stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

