Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,756 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.