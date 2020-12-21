Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,973 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Methode Electronics worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 61,153 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $1,528,266. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

