Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

