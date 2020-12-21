Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

