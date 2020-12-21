Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of BioTelemetry worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

