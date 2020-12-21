Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ESRT opened at $9.48 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.