Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,009 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Century Communities by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Century Communities by 9.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Century Communities by 21.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Century Communities stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.