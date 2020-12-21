Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.19 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.08.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

